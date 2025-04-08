Darkness Into Light 2025 host Belfast launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darkness Into Light (DIL), the annual fundraising event which raises vital funds for local mental health charities in Northern Ireland, is back for 2025.

Organised by Pieta and proudly supported by Electric Ireland, this year’s event will take place as the sun rises on Saturday, 10th May and will see thousands of participants come together at the 10 official walks across Northern Ireland.

At the launch in Belfast City Centre [Wednesday 2nd April], Pieta and Electric Ireland were joined by representatives from seven local mental health charities and Darkness into Light 2025 ambassador Al Mennie, to invite people across Northern Ireland to take that first step and sign up for this year’s fundraising event.

Speaking at the launch, DIL 2025 ambassador and author Al Mennie said: “I am honoured to be a Darkness into Light ambassador for this year’s campaign. Taking part is about more than just signing up for your local walk, it’s about standing together to bring hope, raise awareness, and ensure that vital support is available to those who need it most in communities across Northern Ireland. Join me in taking that first step and signing up for Darkness into Light 2025 to help raise vital funds for suicide prevention in your area.”

Pictured from left are Darkness into Light ambassador Al Mennie, Pieta’s Head of Fundraising Nichola Mullen, and Ieuan Green, Sales Manager at Electric Ireland.

In the past decade, the Darkness into Light event has raised over £1 million in Northern Ireland, supporting Pieta and its Northern Ireland partner charities dedicated to helping communities with issues of suicide, self-harm, and mental health throughout the region.

Commenting, Nichola Mullen, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Pieta, highlighted the ongoing importance of the event:"The funds we raise each year through Darkness into Light are essential in sustaining the free, professional, and accessible support services provided by Pieta’s partner charities in Northern Ireland. Every lifesaving conversation, every lifesaving counselling session, and every moment of suicide and self-harm prevention we provide is made possible by the generosity of those who sign up, show up, and walk. We are deeply grateful for the incredible commitment of our supporters and our sponsor, Electric Ireland, whose efforts help us provide hope and vital support to those who need it most."

The £20 sign-up fee for Darkness into Light enables Pieta and its partner charities to provide immediate support and guidance for those affected by thoughts of suicide or self-harm, or who have lost someone to suicide.

Ieuan Green, Multi-Channel Sales Manager at Electric Ireland, added: “Electric Ireland is proud to continue our long-running partnership with Pieta and its partner charities in Northern Ireland. Darkness into Light is part of our dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. This sponsorship is deeply important to all who take part each year to raise essential funds for mental health charities operating in local communities and stand in solidarity with those affected by suicide and self-harm.”

All money raised in Northern Ireland will be divided equally between the seven Darkness into Light partner charities.

Sign up today at www.darknessintolight.com