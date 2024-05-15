Foyle Deaf Association AGM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Management and Committee of the Foyle Deaf Association invite all interested parties to their Annual AGM.

It is being held on Friday the 31st May @ 7pm. Everyone welcome.

The meeting is taking place at Foyle Deaf Association hub, 60 Great James Street Derry.