Foyle Deaf Association AGM
The Management and Committee of the Foyle Deaf Association invite all interested parties to their Annual AGM.
The Annual AGM of the Foyle Deaf Association has been agreed.
It is being held on Friday the 31st May @ 7pm. Everyone welcome.
The meeting is taking place at Foyle Deaf Association hub, 60 Great James Street Derry.
Refreshments will be provided and everyone is welcome.