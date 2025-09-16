Gallagher-McGlynn family reunion

Two months ago on July 17, the descendants of four of the 13 children of Michael Gallahger (1818-1877) and Mary McGlynn (1824-1873) of Galwolie, County Donegal met in Tralee for a dinner of fellowship and sharing of information and stories. What started out a year in advance as a dinner of about twelve people grew to 30 people.

Eleven great-great grandchildren of Michael Gallagher and Mary McGlynn were in attendance as well as eleven great-great-great grandchildren and five great-great-great-great grandchildren. The eleven great-great grandchildren came from four of Michael and Mary’s 13 children: Margaret Gallagher (1850-1926), Sir William Gallagher (1851-1933), Peter Gallagher (1858-1909) and Catherine Gallagher (1859-1936). The gathering was termed the 4GAL Summit, a gathering of Four Gallagher Ancestral Lines.

Most of the cousins were meeting for the first time. One of the great-great-great grandchildren was at a birthday celebration in Dungloe and spotted one of her fourth cousins whom she had just met the week prior at the Gallagher Summit. Had it not been for the gathering in Tralee, these two fourth cousins would not have known they were related.

Michael Gallagher was the son on Daniel Gallagher (1774-1862) of Galwolie and Margaret Mary Gallagher (1785-1826) of Cronadun. That’s right - Gallaghers from two different clans from opposite sides of The River Finn married and produced more Gallaghers! Margaret Mary Gallagher was the daughter of Tully Gallagher and Grace Coyle.

Gallagher-McGlynn Cousins dinner in Tralee.

The Gallaghers and McGlynn descendants will meet again in July 2027 in County Donegal for a second gathering. Interested and/or potential Gallagher descendants - as well as descendants of Mary McGlynn - should reach out to Eileen Carmody (0871946540 or [email protected]) or Mary Shovlin (0876650522) for more information.