Holywell Trust to host seminar on 'Envisioning a Positive Pro-Union Future'

North West Cultural Partnership Chief Executive Brian Dougherty will offer insights into promoting a positive, pro-Union perspective in the constitutional conversation in Northern Ireland in the latest Future Relationship Conversation event by Holywell Trust next week.

Envisioning the Future will take place on Monday, 7 October 2024, from 19:00 to 20:30, with Brian Dougherty leading the discussion on how Unionism is a key voice in the conversation. As the constitutional debate continues to evolve, this session seeks to provide context and foster a nuanced conversation around the future direction of Northern Ireland.

Brian is a member of Holywell Trust’s advisory board and is CEO of the North West Cultural Partnership which focuses on civic engagement and celebrating the Protestant, Unionist culture and Ulster Scots heritage in collaboration with the Londonderry Bands Forum, and Highland Dance School among others. The organisation recently opened its new centre in the Fountain area of the city.

Commenting on his upcoming event, Brian Dougherty said: “I’ve been involved in discussing constitutional matters for nearly 20 years, making a case for the Union. It’s been hard to engage unionists in the subject but it’s important to have confidence in addressing the subject so that is does not become a one-sided conversation“We need to move away from demonisation of cultures to allow space for respect on all sides. As part of my work in the community, I’ve made the case for challenging misconceptions around Unionist culture and how it has embraced change, with recent examples including bringing bandsmen to the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin and the warm welcome the Taoiseach received from the Protestant community during a visit to Londonderry.

Brian Dougherty is hosting a seminar at Holywell Trust.

“This will be an honest reflection of community relations from a unionist perspective, highlighting the positives, potential, and challenges that we face.”

Holywell Trust’s Future Relationship Conversations project aims to provide the public with accurate, accessible information on a wide range of constitutional issues, facilitating informed discussions. Previous sessions have featured topics such as a comparison of health services on both sides of the border, the Windsor Framework, and the role of media in covering constitutional debates.

Holywell Trust Director Gerard Deane commented: “We’re excited to welcome Brian Dougherty to lead this timely seminar. His experience in promoting cultural and civic understanding will be invaluable as we explore what the future could look like in Northern Ireland. This conversation is a vital part of our ongoing efforts to provide a balanced and open platform for dialogue on these important issues.”

Event Details: Date: Monday, 7 October 2024. Time: 19:00 – 20:30. Location: Holywell Trust, 10-12 Bishop Street, Derry-Londonderry, BT48 6PW. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance.