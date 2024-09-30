Long awaited new exhibition reflects on ‘Art & Parenthood’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artlink are delighted to announce the opening of ‘Three Years’, a compelling new exhibition by Matthew de Kersaint Giraudeau, on Friday 4th October 2024, from 6-8pm at the Saldanha Gallery, Fort Dunree.

‘Three Years’ is a deeply personal exploration of art created during the first three years of Matthew’s journey into parenthood. The exhibition features a variety of works, including collages of photographs on aluminium, small sculptures, a video titled Minor Work, and an animation called In Lieu of the Work.

The new exhibition at Artlink will run daily from 10:30am to 4:30pm (with free admission) until 3rd November 2024, with an artist talk on Saturday 5th October from 1-2pm.

Reflecting on ‘Three Years’, Matthew de Kersaint Giraudeau said: “Three Years is an exhibition of art made whilst being a parent. There are collages of photographs on aluminium, there are little sculptures, there is a video and there is an animation. All of this was made over the last three years. My oldest daughter turns three a few days after the show opens and my second daughter will be about three months old.”

Artist Matthew de Kersaint Giraudeau

The Fecundity #1-8 collages present a unique blend of photographs and illustrations created with the artist’s young daughter. The pieces juxtapose the mundane with the intimate, from discarded food to piles of toys, with each collage incorporating a self-portrait in the form of a photograph of the artist’s foot, taken during his treatment for a verruca. These collages offer a vivid portrayal of the never-ending clutter and the beauty found in everyday chaos.

‘Three Years’ also features small sculptures made from everyday materials like hair clips, dental floss, and wet wipes. These minor, almost incidental pieces reflect Matthew’s inquiry into what constitutes the bare minimum for an artwork to exist.

Minor Work, a video created in 2022, offers a poignant commentary on the challenges of being an artist and a parent. It poses the question: Can you still be an artist if you don't have time to make art? Meanwhile, In Lieu of the Work, an animation featuring the mythical Green Man, adds a narrative layer to the new exhibition, exploring the frustrations and realities of creating art under the constraints of parenthood.

Artlink Project Coordinator Rebecca Strain expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming exhibition: “Matthew de Kersaint Giraudeau was selected by a panel including as International Artlink Artist in Residence in 2019. A panel of experts including Mary Cremin, (then) Director of Void Gallery and curator of that year’s Irish entry in the Venice Biennale, Sara Greavu then CCA Gallery, Shelly MacDonnell of Visual Artists Ireland and Stephen Lewis artist (then) Artlink board member painstakingly examined 592 applications to the program and chose his proposal. At the time we discussed showing the work that began here but only now after two children and a global pandemic, we finally welcome Matthew back to Inishowen.”

'Three Years' exhibition by Matthew de Kersaint Giraudeau

Artlink Project Coordinator Martha McCulloch added: “’Three Years’ is really a testament to the resilience and creativity that artists like Matthew bring to their work, even in the face of personal challenges including parenthood. I’d like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to join us for the opening night and artist’s talk, where Matthew will share more about his journey. ‘Three Years’ really is a remarkable collection of works that embody the joys, struggles, and relentless creativity of parenthood.”

For further information about ‘Three Years’ or upcoming exhibitions and events at Artlink, visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.