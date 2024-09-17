Looking for Brigid in Derry
At St Columb’s Hall, photographer Deirdre Brennan presents "Looking for Brigid", a special photographic and audio project commemorating the 1500th anniversary of St. Brigid’s death.
This exhibition celebrates women and children named Brigid (or its variations), featuring portraits of 42 participants, ranging in age from eight weeks to 100. Through these images and stories, Brennan honours the lives and contributions of women in Derry, capturing their powerful histories.”
Culture Night, Friday 20th September 2024, 6pm-9pm.
