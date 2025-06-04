Makers invited to get involved in August Craft Month

Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council Ireland issue call out for makers to take part in month long celebration of craft!

Craft makers across Ireland are being urged to register their interest in taking part in the annual month-long celebration of Irish craft that takes place in August.

This year’s August Craft Month will bring together an array of talented makers as it celebrates a rich craft heritage with artisans keeping traditions alive and new talented makers bringing real vibrancy to the scene.

With events taking place acrossNorthern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, August Craft Month represents a unique opportunity for people to get involved as well as supporting makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

A Maker at August Craft Month!

Suzy O’Keefe, Head of Digital and Communications, Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI), said: “We at Design & Crafts Council Ireland are thrilled to once again work with Craft NI on the all-island August Craft Month.

“This is the fourth year we’ve partnered to generate and promote August Craft Month events, and we’ve seen increasing engagement from craft makers across the island, introducing new audiences to ways to take part in craft. .

“It is a fantastic opportunity for people to take the plunge into the craft world, to see the amazing craft happening in their local communities and across the country.”

Katherine McDonald, Director of Craft NI, said: “August Craft Month is a fantastic platform to honour and acknowledge the skilled makers we have right on these shores.

“With over 400 events last year, we want to encourage as many makers as possible to take part and we are delighted to see the applications already from councils, arts venues, guilds, galleries and individual makers.

“From hands-on experiences to inspiring talks, we welcome a variety of craft events. Your event could take the form of a hands-on workshop, meet-the maker session, a talk or even a craft trail.

“This is a fantastic way to share your work with the world.”

The deadline for entry is Sunday, June 8 to register your interest in taking part please visit augustcraftmonth.org/applications.