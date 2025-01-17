"My Bloody Sunday" podcast screening
To mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 2022, photographer Deirdre Brennan created a series of portraits of the relatives of the victims, those who attended to the dying on the day, journalists and photographers who recorded the events.
While taking the photographs she also recorded interviews.
The recordings have culminated in the three-part podcast edited and arranged by Barry Connolly @ Plexa.
The free event takes place at St Columb's Hall on Sunday, January 26, from 11am-5pm. More details: https://www.saintcolumbshall.com/whats-on/my-bloody-sunday/