Portrush Santa Splash is back!

Get ready to dive into the festive spirit as the much-anticipated Portrush Santa Splash returns on Sunday, December 22 to a new location on West Strand Beach.

This year's event is particularly special as we proudly commemorate and support the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Organiser Stephen McConnell said: "We're thrilled to bring back Santa Splash! It's a fantastic way to celebrate the holiday season while supporting a cause that is close to our hearts. The RNLI has been a lifeline for countless individuals and families over the past two centuries, and we want to honour their incredible dedication and service."

Join us on December 22, registration from 12:00 on Kerr Street Green with Santa Splash scheduled for 1:30pm. An unforgettable afternoon filled with festive cheer, fun, and community spirit is promised.

Participants will don their Santa hats and take a brisk dip in the icy waters of West Strand, all in the name of charity. This exhilarating splash will be followed as always by a fantastic prize raffle at Portrush Yacht Club, where attendees can win exciting prizes while enjoying festive refreshments.

This year, we're inviting the entire community to join us in supporting the RNLI. Proceeds from the event will go directly to this vital organisation, ensuring they can continue their lifesaving work on our coasts.

Let's make this Christmas celebration one to remember! Gather your friends, family, and fellow Santas, and come together to support a worthy cause while enjoying a day of fun and festivities.

Event Details:- What: Santa Splash 2024- When: December 22, at 1:30pm- Where: West Strand, Portrush- Post-Splash: Grand draw at Portrush Yacht Club

For more information, please contact:Karl Simmonds, Portrush Yacht ClubEmail: [email protected]

Join us as we make waves for a good cause and celebrate the spirit of Christmas together!