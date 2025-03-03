A flourishing, expanded Ulster University and NWRC together will only strengthen Derry's reputation as a centre of excellence

The acquisition of Timber Quay and other parcels of land by the Department for the Economy and Ulster University to facilitate the expansion is one of a number of statements of intent over recent years that come what may, Derry will have the university of size and scale it has long deserved and long been denied.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Words are one thing, but seeing concrete action on the ground, the stellar work of the Magee Taskforce, tangible acquisitions such as this, new additions to the campus, the sports dome plans for the Northland Road site, indicates a unified drive to get this done.

Everyone knows it has been a long time coming. Too long. And Derry has suffered as a result of that. All those individuals, politicians, academics, students and campaign groups in this city and beyond who have refused to let the vision of a successful university city die, who have campaigned tirelessly for bigger and better, and who continue to do so, have led us to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often when we talk about third level provision in this city we fail to mention the city’s other fantastic, and indeed largest educational institute, the North West Regional College. Like countless others, I learnt my trade at the ‘Tech’ and got a career because of it. It has changed the lives and improved the prospects of so, so many people.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald with UU with Stephen Kelly, Magee Taskforce and Paul Bartholomew, Ulster University. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It is our other pillar of further and higher education and a flourishing, expanded Ulster University and NWRC together will only strengthen the city’s reputation as a centre of excellence for education and training, with huge potential for boosting the economy in the process.