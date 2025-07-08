AE Global expanding in Derry with new material testing lab at Maydown

AE Global is expanding its presence in Derry by developing a new materials testing laboratory at its current premises in Maydown.

The mechanical and electrical contracting specialist has applied for permission for a new facility to test metal welds, structural components or manufactured parts using radio and magnetic imaging.

An application for ‘Factory A – erection of light industrial building and creation of additional carparking’ at Clooney Road – has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the planning application advises the plans are for ‘a new Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) facility on land adjacent to AE Global, formerly Allpipe Engineering).

"The proposed development will enhance local industrial capabilities in quality control and materials assessment while integrating sensitively with the existing industrial estate.

"The site is within a firmly established and heavily used industrial area. A small, corrugated shed type unit will be removed from the site in order to facilitate this proposal,” the statement advises.

The new factory will facilitate NDT including ‘ultrasonic, radiographic, and magnetic testing’.

This will be ‘specialized building or lab where materials, components, and structures are tested without causing damage to them’.

The purpose of NDT facilities, the design and access statement says, it to assess the ‘integrity, quality, and properties of materials or products (like metal welds, structural components, or manufactured parts) without impairing their usefulness’.

They tend to be used by the aerospace and automotive industries, oil, gas, and energy sectors, manufacturing and fabrication companies, engineering consultancies and quality assurance teams.

The statement adds that NDT can ensure the safety of, for example, ‘aircraft parts, pressure vessels, pipelines’.