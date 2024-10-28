Alchemy announced as first tenant of Ebrington Plaza building in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alchemy Technology Services has been announced as the first tenant of the new Ebrington Plaza building in Derry.

This move is part of a multi-million pound investment in the North West region by Alchemy, signalling its ongoing commitment to the local economy.

The state-of-the-art, grade A office space in Ebrington Plaza will serve as Alchemy's new permanent headquarters.

Founded in the city in 2018, Alchemy currently employs over 150 people in Derry, providing consultancy and software implementation services to the global insurance industry.

(Left to Right) Erin Mc Feely, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Alchemy; John Colwell, Chief Financial Officer, Alchemy; Mimi Munchetty, Senior Delivery Director, Alchemy; John Harkin, Chief Executive Alchemy; Damian O’Callaghan, Group Managing Director, Heron Property Ltd; Paul Mulholland, Head of Property, Heron Property Ltd; Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Growth, InvestNI

John Harkin, Founder and CEO of Alchemy Technology Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the move: "We are thrilled to be the first tenant in Ebrington Plaza.

"This new cutting-edge office space will allow us to continue our expansion and to create an exceptional work environment for our employees. The move supports our mission to create a centre of excellence for the transformation of the global insurance industry by attracting and retaining top talent in the North West.

"It reinforces Alchemy’s position both as a leading player in the global insurance industry and an employer of choice in Northern Ireland.”

He added: "Following the recent opening of our City of London office in the iconic Lloyd’s of London building, we’re confident our new headquarters will play a pivotal role in continuing to expand our customer base. It's a testament to our development as a company over the past six years and to the hard work and dedication of our talent.”

(Lef to Right) Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Growth, Invest NI; Damian O’Callaghan, Group Managing Director, Heron Property Ltd; John Harkin, Chief Executive, Alchemy Technology Services

Jeremy Fitch, Executive Director of Business Growth at Invest Northern Ireland said: “Invest NI has proudly supported Alchemy since it first established a presence in Northern Ireland in 2018, helping the company grow and create high-quality jobs.

“Today’s announcement reflects Alchemy’s confidence in the North West's skilled talent pool. Companies like Alchemy play a vital role in strengthening our regional economy and reinforcing Northern Ireland’s reputation as a prime destination for business and investment.”

Paul Mulholland, Heron Group Property Director, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Alchemy, a thriving local technology business, to Ebrington Plaza.

"Alchemy’s decision to choose Ebrington Plaza is testament to the quality of space on offer and the appeal of Ebrington as a business location.

"Alchemy has established itself as a leading player in its field and Heron Property are excited to deliver best-in-class office accommodation for their growing business.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi -Barr, added: “Best wishes to all at Alchemy Technologies for this exciting new chapter in their journey.

“It represents another significant milestone for the firm who have expanded significantly since they were founded in 2018.

“Their decision to locate their headquarters in the heart of the city is a ringing endorsement of the North West as an attractive location to work, live and do business in.”

The company said that the move to Ebrington Plaza in spring 2025 marks a new chapter for Alchemy Technology Services as it continues to grow its presence in Northern Ireland and expand its services to the global insurance industry.