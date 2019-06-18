Antiques Roadshow expert comes to Derry

Eric Knowles, from BBC1 TV’s hit programme The Antiques Roadshow is to give free valuations at The Everglades Hotel, Derry.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday 4 and offer valuations on small collectibles and other articles as well as larger items including photographs, furniture and much more.

The 50 Plus Expo is a long-established event for retired and older people, which according to the organisers, is an ‘informative, entertaining and uplifting’ event.

The event, which has been running all over Ireland for more than 20 years, features a mix of displays, presentations and demonstrations, covering many of the interests of the over 50s such as finance, health, travel, fashions, homes and gardens, security and legal issues.

There will also be exercise classes, cooking demonstrations, health talks and checks, craft workshops including crochet and embroidery, hearing testing and eye monitoring. There will also be a chiropractor at the event who will offer advice on back and joint conditions plus much, much more.

Also of interest to collectors, and those who believe they have potentially valuable items, will be the coin, stamp, medal and banknote section, run by international expert Mike Kelly.

Mike invites visitors to meet him with their items which he will value for free. He recently discovered coins worth £30,000 at a Cork 50 Plus Expo.

Hotels from all over Ireland will be promoting their ‘golden years’ breaks while a number of tour companies will feature sun and long winter breaks promotions and offers.

Interested in tracing your family history? Genealogy will be a feature of this year’s event with experts on hand to assist visitors in tracing family history from by-gone years.

Don’t forget there is also a free shuttle bus service to and from the Everglades Hotel from Derry Railway Station and Central Library. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The 50s Plus Expo takes place from 10am until 4pm both days. Eric Knowles will be available from 12noon until 4pm on July 3 and from 10am until 4pm on July 4

For further information please can contact the organisers S&L Promotions Ltd at 003531 4969028 or email: info@slp.ie