The Chief Executive of Apex Housing Association Sheena McCallion says a major funding injection from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for wastewater connections will pave the way for much needed social housing in Derry.

She was speaking after Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins secured £11million in the June Monitoring Round to help unlock wastewater capacity across the north.

Ms. McCallion said: “We welcome the announcement from Minister Kimmins, which will allow us to move forward with 1,500 Apex homes in the Buncrana Road and Skeoge areas of the city and are grateful to the minister for her dedication to resolving the wastewater connection challenges.

“We are acutely aware of the high demand for quality social housing, so this is very positive news. The investment will pave the way for urgently needed homes, offering stability and opportunity for families in the area.

“On behalf of those families, I want to thank the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water for addressing this complex issue. I also want to recognise the support from partners, including the Department for Communities, the NI Housing Executive, the NI Federation of Housing Associations, and the Braidwater Group.

"Working together, we have championed the importance of building new social homes and successfully overcome this immediate obstacle to housebuilding in the city.”

The funding announced by Ms. Kimmins on Monday will enable over 2000 new homes as part of the H2 project at The Cashel development on the Buncrana Road to connect in the next two to three years and another 1000 in the Waterside area.