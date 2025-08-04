Archibald announces fourth Electrical Switchgear Academy with Vertiv and NWRC in Derry

Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald has announced the fourth Electrical Switchgear Academy in the North West with Vertiv.

The Academy will see 16 participants undertake eight weeks of pre-employment training working towards a Level 2 entry level qualification in Electrical Installation (EAL) for work in the electrical switchgear sector.

It will include five weeks’ intensive training at North West Regional College (NWRC) and three weeks’ on-site training at Vertiv in Derry, blending college learning with experience in a working environment.

Dr. Archibald said: “With no experience required, this Academy is a great opportunity for those who wish to reskill and return to the workforce as well as those who may be just starting out on their career journey.

“This fourth Electrical Switchgear Academy with Vertiv is evidence of this company’s ongoing commitment to the North West and will see individuals train for a good job in the important area of electrical switchgear installation with a global provider.”

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive NWRC, said: “NWRC is delighted to be supporting Vertiv with their continued growth in the North West.

"Our Assured Skills Academy will provide skills training in electrical installation and guarantees at least a job interview for people who complete the training which provides a direct lead into employment.

“We look forward to delivering this training to participants and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in their future career.”

Peter Smyth, Vertiv’s Campsie Plant Manager said: “This is an opportunity to earn as you learn while gaining a recognised qualification and gaining valuable experience in the sector.

"The fourth Electrical Switchgear Academy with Vertiv is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to the North West. It will equip individuals with the skills required for high-quality jobs in electrical switchgear installation with a global provider.”

Successful applicants will receive £180 per week training allowance, plus travel and childcare expenses (if eligible).

Applicants must be over 18 and eligible to work in the UK at the point of application.

Participants who complete the academy will be guaranteed a job interview for a Junior Panel Wirer position with Vertiv in Derry.

The Electrical Switchgear Academy runs from October 6 to November 28. Applications close at midnight on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

More information and how to apply can be found at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/electrical-switchgear-academy