Ardnashee build letters issued as contract documents are being prepared

An artist’s impression of the new Ardnashee School and College.

The procurement process remains live, the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen confirmed.

Letters outlining the department’s intention to imminently award the contract for the capital investment have been issued to those who submitted tenders.

Ms. McIlveen said progress on the long-anticipated development at the old Foyle College site is continuing when asked for an update on the development by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.

“A contract to appoint an Integrated Supply Team to build the new school has been issued for tender and the procurement process is still live.

“Letters outlining the Intention to Award the contract have issued to those who submitted a tender bid,” Ms. McIlveen advised.

Work on £33.92m Ardnashee build likely to start this summer: WeirThe project will include a single storey school with two wings for nursery, primary, post primary and specialist subjects, as well as a multi-use games area (MUGA) pitch, soft play areas with specialist play equipment and a greenhouse.