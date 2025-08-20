Average price of a house in Derry and Strabane is now £168,486

The average price for a house in Derry and Strabane is now £168,486.

The latest House Price Index report for Quarter 2, 2025, show there was no significant increase on the previous quarter with the average price of a house rising by only 0.1 per cent (£92) from £168,394 in Q1 to £168,486 in Q2.

Year-on-year house prices were up 7.6 per cent locally, however.

The report was prepared by Land & Property Services assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.

The Index uses Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.

The average price for a house in North is now £185,108 and ranges from £164,339 in Mid and East Antrim to £219,097 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Between Q1 (January – March) 2025 and Q2 (April – June) 2025 the house price index in the North increased by 0.3 per cent.

Between Q2 2024 and Q2 2025 the house price index increased by 5.5 per cent.