BarCamp Belfast 2025 expands line-up with talks on innovation, education and creativity

BarCamp Belfast 2025 organisers have expanded the lineup for this year’s unconference taking place on September 26 at the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

Newly confirmed speakers will take to the stage to speak on everything from performance marketing and developer education to the role of creativity in innovation and how technology can help platform creative passions.

This year’s organisers Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay & Retro Rooms) and Jennie Wallace (Beyond Skin) have curated an event that will see 17 sessions across two stages, covering topics as diverse as how to retire in ten years, using AI in PR, accessibility in design, generative coding, neurodiversity and email marketing.

This year’s BarCamp will feature speakers including Holywood entrepreneur Kevin Cunningham, founder of Doing and Learning, who will present From Scripts to Systems: Teaching Developers Through Real Work.

Kevin designs and delivers interactive training in coding and AI workflows and his session will show how messy scripts and real-world projects can be turned into powerful tools for teaching developers.

Glengormley businesswoman Claire Brannigan, founder of Skinakin, will deliver Scratching the Surface of Innovation.

Drawing on her experience of designing therapeutic clothing for children with eczema, Claire will explore why creativity must be valued as a core driver of meaningful innovation and how elevating it can unlock better outcomes for society.

Aedín O’Neill, originally from Lavey and now leading GrowWeb from Belfast, will host Performance Marketing: How to Pick the Right Channels to Grow Your Business.

Aedín co-founded her multi-award-winning agency with her sister and leads a female-driven team working with clients such as Aer Lingus, Villa Maria and the Irish News. Her interactive roundtable will help businesses decide where to invest their marketing budgets and how to make measurement and attribution work in practice.

And US based Peter Rollins, a Belfast-born public intellectual, will present Platforming your Passion. Peter, the author of numerous books and an experienced speaker, will share lessons from three decades of blending creativity, social networks and technology to help artists, writers and performers build direct relationships with audiences and generate sustainable income.

Marty Neill, co-organiser of BarCamp Belfast, said: “With tech and entrepreneurial culture now very much shifting towards working from home we felt it was more important than ever to get the community together and Belfast Tech Week looked like the perfect time to do it. We are hoping that some of the older heads from the original events will rub shoulders with the new generation of makers and builders, transferring knowledge, making contacts and hopefully sharing some collective wisdom over a pint or two.”

Following last year’s success, BarCamp Belfast has returned with an eclectic mix of founders, developers, creatives and industry experts sharing their knowledge in an open, informal environment. Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to drop in throughout the day, listen to talks, or even deliver one themselves.

This year’s Belfast BarCamp is sponsored by Options Technologies, AirPOS Pay, Infinity 21, The Alchemists Forum and Morrow Communications alongside media partner Excalibur Press.

For more information about #BelfastBarCamp2025 and to register for the September 26 event, go to barcampbelfast.com