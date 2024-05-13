Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multinational professional services giant EY has ‘carried out extensive due diligence on potential locations’ for a proposed new hub in the North West, the Department of the Economy has confirmed.

Ernst & Young Global Limited – one of the ‘Big 4’ global accounting firms – last September announced it was creating 1,000 new jobs across the North over the next five years and that it would be setting up a base in the North West.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the Department for the Economy for a progress update on the jobs and the hub which are being supported by Invest NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...