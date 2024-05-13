‘Big 4’ firm EY has carried out ‘extensive due diligence’ on potential North West bases

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th May 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 13:09 BST
Multinational professional services giant EY has ‘carried out extensive due diligence on potential locations’ for a proposed new hub in the North West, the Department of the Economy has confirmed.

Ernst & Young Global Limited – one of the ‘Big 4’ global accounting firms – last September announced it was creating 1,000 new jobs across the North over the next five years and that it would be setting up a base in the North West.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the Department for the Economy for a progress update on the jobs and the hub which are being supported by Invest NI.

"EY is progressing with its plans to establish a hub in the North West and has carried out extensive due diligence on potential locations. A final decision will be announced at a later date along with the confirmed location of a new hub,” the Department stated in response to an Assembly Question.

