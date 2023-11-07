Braidwater Ltd. has submitted a fresh application to develop 23 new units as part of its wider proposals to develop thousands of homes at ‘The Cashel’ near the Derry/Donegal border alongside one bespoke dwelling for an existing resident of the area.

The Eglinton-headquartered construction firm has applied for permission to build 23 new dwellings – a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and apartments – on lands that will be accessible from a new distributor road being constructed as part of the overall plans to develop 2,500 homes on the ‘H2’ lands zoned for housing between Ballymagroarty and Coshquin.

A single bespoke detached dwelling with a garage is also proposed under the application. This will be accessible from the Whitehouse Road.

A design and access statement submitted with the application states: “This proposal seeks to unlock the wider H2 zoning by delivering a bespoke dwelling accessed directly off Whitehouse Road for a local resident thereby allowing for a more comprehensive layout to be developed within the Riverglen Character Area.

The 'H2' lands close to the Inishowen border where Braidwater proposes developing its massive 'The Cashel' development.

"The proposed 23 no. dwellings accessed from within H2 Lands Local Distributor Road will complete this portion of the masterplan between the approved ‘Lower Riverglen’ and the adjacent Deanery Place housing scheme currently under construction.

"The enclosed proposal seeks to ensure the continuation of high-quality homes across the site to tie in with the existing and future residential developments within the surrounding area.”

Details of the new development were published by Derry City and Strabane District Council this week.

Braidwater has submitted an application to develop 23 new homes and one bespoke dwelling as part of its wider proposals for the 'H2' lands.

Braidwater Ltd. is currently proceeding with the early phases of its proposals for a £450m 2,500+ village on the Derry/Inishowen border.

The development on ‘H2’ lands between Whitehouse and Coshquin is one of the largest schemes in Derry’s recent history and has the potential to be as crucial to the expansion of the city as the creation of Creggan and Shantallow in the 1940s and 1960s respectively.

The vision for The Cashel, said Braidwater after groundworks commenced in September, is to create a vibrant urban community, with over 2,500 private, affordable and social homes, a school, communal amenities, an interconnected system of green areas, retail establishments, and convenient services.