Significant groundworks commence at new 2,500+ home village ‘The Cashel’ on Derry/Inishowen border

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Eglinton-headquartered developer Braidwater announced the commencement of the works on the H2 lands between Ballymagroarty and Coshquin on Tuesday.

The firm said it was a pivotal first step in what it described as an ambitious development project that will deliver private, social and affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Boyle, Chief Operating Officer of The Braidwater Group, said: "The Cashel is fantastic news for the city, poised to provide a substantial economic boost, including the creation of approximately 250 construction jobs and apprenticeships.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Computer generated imagery of the proposed High Street in The Cashel.

“Additionally, local suppliers and subcontractors will benefit positively from the work. While some disruption is inevitable due to the sheer scale of the work, we are committed to diligently mitigating its impact throughout the project."

The vision for The Cashel, said Braidwater, is to create a vibrant urban community, with over 2,500 private, affordable and social homes, a school, communal amenities, an interconnected system of green areas, retail establishments, and convenient services.

The project will also feature a bustling high street and a central park.

Computer generated imagery of proposed open space in The Cashel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In accordance with the Outline Planning Permission, Braidwater will construct a new Local Distributor Road Network.

This will require the realignment of both the Coshquin and Whitehouse roads. Extensive groundworks will commence in the area between the Buncrana Road and the Coshquin Road. Traffic management will be in place and residents and local businesses have been notified.