Bringing the North West to the world stage - View from the Foyle

As President of Derry Chamber, I am steadfast in my commitment to continuously strengthening and improving the economic wellbeing of the North West. This is the mission statement I kept in mind while visiting the United States during St. Patrick’s Week, that I was there to bolster economic connections and advocate on behalf of the North West region.

Chamber’s role in such engagement tours is to champion the North West region, emphasising its potential for growth and innovation.​ Through engagements with key business leaders, policymakers, and members of the Irish-American community from both sides of the Atlantic – including FSB, InterTradeIreland, the British and Irish embassies, the US Chamber, the Washington Ireland Forum on Northern Ireland, the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly – we highlighted the North West region’s economic vibrancy and untapped potential.

We have a unique and quite remarkable opportunity to promote the good story unfolding in the North West, such as the City Region Deal, the expansion of our local Magee Campus and City Regeneration. The planned regeneration of the Austin’s building in the heart of the city is just another example of how the Derry we know is being utterly transformed.

What Chamber now wants to see is private sector investment matching the significant public realm investment due to come over the next decade or so to ensure that the North West fully capitalises on this opportunity we have before us. Foreign direct investment is key to this vision and this latest trip was a continuation of the good work done during November's Pathfinder II trade mission to the US.

Supporting the existing economy is also crucial – we have many fantastic businesses in the North West that are supported by an American base or who do a lot of business in the States, and local entrepreneurs ready to take their start-ups to the next level and drive trans-Atlantic innovation and trade.

By fostering these international relations and economic partnerships, Chamber aims to help create a prosperous future for the North West region, benefiting both local communities and international stakeholders. We will continue to strive to create a thriving business environment that attracts local and international investment, creating an ambitious North West that benefits us all.