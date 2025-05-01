BT to close Derry office threatening 140 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The jobs of up to 140 BT workers in Derry are under imminent threat after the company confirmed it is consulting on the closure of its operation in the city.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some BT workers based at the Telephone Exchange on Queen’s Quay in Derry city centre have been offered the opportunity to relocate to Belfast.

A BT Group spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that it is ‘considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company added: "Where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles at our Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which benefited from a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2023 and which is home to around 2,000 people."

The BT offices in Derry

At the April meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council in the Guildhall on Wednesday, Chief Executive, John Kelpie, informed councillors BT had contacted the council with what he described as 'very tragic news that they are potentially closing the building, the offices across at Victoria Market'.

Up to 140 people across two teams are likely to be affected while BT propose retaining the Telephone Exchange for now as it ‘houses quite a bit of equipment’.

“It seems like a fairly definitive email in terms of closure,” said Mr. Kelpie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell told the meeting he understood ‘90 jobs that are currently based in the BT building in Derry are being moved to India and 47 positions are being relocated to Belfast’.

The BT office in Derry

As it announced the news on Wednesday BT also published an independent report by Hatch, highlighting ‘the knock-on economic benefits from the company’s spend with suppliers and spending by employees’.

The report found that in 2023-24, 230 BT Group employees and contractors worked in Derry & Strabane while 240 lived in the district.

When the indirect supply chain impact was taken into account BT, Hatch, found provided employment for 310 in the North West contributing £40m in Gross Value Added to the local economy in wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council voted in favour of a Notice of Motion expressing great concern over the closure of the office and requesting a meeting with management.

The Mayor, Colr. Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “News from BT Group regarding the proposed closure of their Derry office is deeply concerning.

“My immediate thoughts are with the 140 individuals and their families who are directly impacted by this announcement.

“While BT Group outlines their rationale for this decision, citing a modernisation programme and consolidation of their estate, the potential loss of these jobs in our city is a significant blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our city has a skilled and dedicated workforce and we will work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this proposed closure and to continue attracting and retaining quality jobs in our city.

“I will be following up with BT Group directly to express these concerns and to advocate for them to reconsider their decision and to take all the necessary steps to protect those impacted in our community.”