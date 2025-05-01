BT to close Derry office threatening 140 jobs

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st May 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The jobs of up to 140 BT workers in Derry are under imminent threat after the company confirmed it is consulting on the closure of its operation in the city.

Some BT workers based at the Telephone Exchange on Queen’s Quay in Derry city centre have been offered the opportunity to relocate to Belfast.

A BT Group spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that it is ‘considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company added: "Where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles at our Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which benefited from a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2023 and which is home to around 2,000 people."

The BT offices in DerryThe BT offices in Derry
The BT offices in Derry

At the April meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council in the Guildhall on Wednesday, Chief Executive, John Kelpie, informed councillors BT had contacted the council with what he described as 'very tragic news that they are potentially closing the building, the offices across at Victoria Market'.

Up to 140 people across two teams are likely to be affected while BT propose retaining the Telephone Exchange for now as it ‘houses quite a bit of equipment’.

“It seems like a fairly definitive email in terms of closure,” said Mr. Kelpie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell told the meeting he understood ‘90 jobs that are currently based in the BT building in Derry are being moved to India and 47 positions are being relocated to Belfast’.

The BT office in DerryThe BT office in Derry
The BT office in Derry

As it announced the news on Wednesday BT also published an independent report by Hatch, highlighting ‘the knock-on economic benefits from the company’s spend with suppliers and spending by employees’.

The report found that in 2023-24, 230 BT Group employees and contractors worked in Derry & Strabane while 240 lived in the district.

When the indirect supply chain impact was taken into account BT, Hatch, found provided employment for 310 in the North West contributing £40m in Gross Value Added to the local economy in wages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council voted in favour of a Notice of Motion expressing great concern over the closure of the office and requesting a meeting with management.

The Mayor, Colr. Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “News from BT Group regarding the proposed closure of their Derry office is deeply concerning.

“My immediate thoughts are with the 140 individuals and their families who are directly impacted by this announcement.

“While BT Group outlines their rationale for this decision, citing a modernisation programme and consolidation of their estate, the potential loss of these jobs in our city is a significant blow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our city has a skilled and dedicated workforce and we will work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this proposed closure and to continue attracting and retaining quality jobs in our city.

“I will be following up with BT Group directly to express these concerns and to advocate for them to reconsider their decision and to take all the necessary steps to protect those impacted in our community.”

Related topics:DerryStrabane District CouncilBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice