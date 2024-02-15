A welder at work at AE Global. Photo: Ryan Mullan.

Q) 30 years in business is a great achievement. Congratulations. Can you tell us how the business started and what the original vision was?

The business started as a venture by five friends recognising that our own jobs were not safe but that the market was out there with a requirement we could fulfil. It was a daunting prospect at the time, and I remember the nerves at the start, but we were all committed so we pushed on. The key, at the start, was undoubtedly hard work and long hours but also, the varying skillset of the five partners.

Q) Could you tell us a little bit about what AE Global specializes in?

AEGlobal are a Mechanical & Electrical contractor specialising in the Oil &Gas, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Power and Micro-electronics industries. We fabricate bespoke piping systems and modular piping systems for many of the world’s industry leaders. We also install the associated electrical, Instrumentation and control systems.

Q) A lot has changed since 1994 in both the industry and technology. What do you put AE Global's success down to?

We aim to keep ahead of modern technology by continuous training and development. Our Quality and Safety culture has earned AE Global an excellent reputation with our clients. That said, taking good care of our staff and clients has been key to our ongoing growth and success.

Q) Has expanding your horizons in terms of what you do and in going 'global' been critical to the success?

AE Global (Photo: Ryan Mullan).

Absolutely! If we hadn’t expanded continuously by entering into the electrical market and pushing further afield (Ireland / UK / Europe) we could have stagnated. Different countries experience different economic patterns and fishing in a number of ponds allows us to keep a consistent level of contracts.

Q) What would you say have been the big milestones over the past three decades?

Allpipe Engineering becoming AE Global when adding the Electrical division; the expansion of our Engineering department and introduction of our BIM suite; the business becoming a two-family business as opposed to having five partners; and re-igniting the apprenticeship schemes which has continuously developed over the last 25 years. There have also been smaller milestones which have transformed our service – the relatively recent expansion of our product base, i.e. Modular frames, full pre-fabricated support catalogue and clean room facility, have allowed us to offer our clients a one-stop-shop, and given us greater control of contract schedules.

Q) The North West has a long and proud history of manufacturing and industrial sector excellence and would you agree that AE Global and its excellent staff are continuing that tradition?

The previous All Pipe building.

We take great pride in the fact that we have developed a business in Derry over the past 30 years, and that we continue to grow. The trades-people, engineers and admin staff that we have developed from both Derry and Donegal have proved to be the foundation of our success. There is a very strong work ethic in the Northwest and we manage to harvest that by maintaining ongoing collaborations with local schools and colleges.

Q) How important would you say it is to invest in training and in local people, and to give back?

We have always been acutely aware that the future of our business depends a lot on the training and development of local people and we are extremely proud of the fact that we have contributed significantly to the local economy for the past 30 years.

Q) Looking forward, what do you see as the future direction for AE Global.

The Outdoor Fabrication & Assembly Area.

We must endeavour to stay ahead of modern technology and continue to develop young men and women who are the key to our success.

Coupled with that, we must continue to maintain our Quality and Safety culture. This will ensure we remain on the right tracks and will allow us to nurture our close association with a very strong client base.

*Congratulations to the owners and staff at AE Global on your anniversary and here’s to the next 30!