Claire’s accessories exploring ‘all options’ as it moves to appoint administrator

The chief executive of Claire’s has said he hopes the appointment of an administrator will allow the fashion accessories retailer ‘explore the best possible way forward’ for the business.

Chris Cramer made the remarks after the company filed a notice of intention to appoint the administrator Interpath.

This will facilitate the exploration of ‘all options’ for the company which will continue to trade across all its 278 stores in the UK and 28 stores in Ireland, including its Claire’s outlet in Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry.

Mr. Cramer said: “This decision, while difficult, is part of our broader effort to protect the long-term value of Claire’s across all markets.

“In the UK, taking this step will allow us to continue to trade the business while we explore the best possible path forward. We are deeply grateful to our employees, partners and our customers during this challenging period.”

Will Wright, UK chief executive at Interpath, said: “Claire’s has long been a popular brand across the UK, known not only for its trend-led accessories but also as the go-to destination for ear-piercing.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options for the company.

“This includes exploring the possibility of a sale which would secure a future for this well-loved brand.”

Approximately 2,150 people are employed by the retailer which since 1974, its website states, ‘been the fun fashion destination for jewellery, cosmetics, accessories and ear piercing for tweens, teens and young girls between 3 and 18 years of age’.