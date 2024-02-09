Closure of Veritas shops in Derry and Letterkenny will be ‘great loss’ to Catholic church
In a statement responding to the announcement today of the commencement of the closure of Veritas Communications CLG, the Bishops said: "Veritas Communications CLG has served the publishing and catechetical needs of the Irish Episcopal Conference very well for many years and the decision to begin the wind down and closure of its business operations, including its remaining retail stores, represents a great loss to the Church in Ireland.
"We understand that Veritas has made this very difficult decision following a number of years of challenging trading conditions, but today's announcement brings especially sad news for Veritas employees as well as the many customers and friends of Veritas throughout the country and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who are directly impacted by today's announcement."