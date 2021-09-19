A ‘magical’ wedding day for Hannah & Jason at the Beech Hill Hotel

The wedding of Jason and Hannah. (jamesaikenphotography.com)

IT was a fairytale ending to a decade-long romance for local newlyweds Hannah and Jason as they tied the knot at the Beech-hill Country House Hotel in the city recently.

Jason Donnell met Hannah Mitchell back in 2011 and despite the uncertainty visited on all couples planning a wedding over recent times, the couple ended up having the perfect day as they gathered with family and friends and officially became Mr & Mrs Donnell.

“We have been together almost ten years. We live life to the full and enjoy the little things,” Hannah said.

“Jason proposed six and a half years into our relationship on Christmas morning of 2018 with just the two of us together. We were engaged two and a half years before we got married. We viewed a few hotels although nothing was really standing out until we viewed the Beechhill in March 2019.

“It really was everything and more. The whole day was absolutely magical. We worked so hard to have our special day, during the stressful times we were in with the pandemic, however it was perfect.

“We would like to thank every single person/company who made our day as amazing as it was and for the help, support and advice each of you gave us along the way.

“We look forward to this next chapter in our lives together as Mr & Mrs Donnell and what the future has in store for us.”

The bridal party included Helen Mitchell, mother of the bride, Ronald Mitchell, Uncle of the bride, Audrey Hunter, mother of the groom, David Donnell, father of the groom.

Maid of honour was Victoria Mitchell and Bridesmaids were Helena Livingstone (Chief Bridesmaid), Nadine Callen, Naomi Callen, Natalie Hunter and Hannah Adair.

The Flower Girls were Leah Donnell and Hannah Muir.

The Best Man was Christopher Donnell and the Groomsmen were: Johnny Warnock, Robert Mitchell, Christopher Boyd and Ryan Rutherford.

Vendors

Wedding Cars: First choice wedding cars

Photographer: www.jamesaikenphotography.com

Hair & Make up: Shannon Dolan Hairdressing (Lifford)

Dress: WED2B Belfast

Suits: Black tie showroom

Flowers: Susan Allen

Cake: Funky Cakes

Jewellery: McElhinneys Ballybofey

Shoes: Ted Baker

Mother of the bride outfit: Pretty Avenue (Randalstown)

Décor: Ultimate Touches

(For further information see www.jamesaikenphotography.com)

