Aldi names 27 priority neighbourhoods where it wants to build shops - full UK list
- Aldi has revealed a priority list of locations across the UK where future stores could be built
- The discount supermarket has seen a rise in popularity in recent years
- Aldi is also looking for sites to accommodate smaller stores
Aldi has revealed a list of priority locations across the country, where new stores could be built in the near future.
The discount supermarket recently called on the nation to highlight areas in Britain where an Aldi store could be needed.
Aldi’s popularity has grown as many shoppers switch to Aldi as their supermarket of choice due to its discount prices.
Aldi is the fourth largest supermarket chain in the UK with more than 1,020 stores across the UK.
The supermarket received thousands of requests for a new Aldi store in various cities and towns, as they hope to expand to their long-term target of more than 1,500 UK stores.
Now, Aldi has revealed a shortlist of priority locations, in areas where they have identified a demand for the discount shop.
Locations on the shortlist include London, Essex, Hampshire, West Sussex, Kent, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Dorset, Scotland, Cornwall, Warwickshire and Somerset.
Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store, which will also accommodate 100 parking spaces.
Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high quality food accessible to all, but we can’t do that while there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.
“We recognise there is huge demand in certain regions for more stores, which is why we decided to get the public’s input on our latest list of priority locations. They have helped us identify where demand is greatest and we will continue to work to bring Aldi to as many people as possible.”
The full list of Aldi’s priority locations are:
- Woodford, London
- Surbiton, London
- South Croydon, London
- Notting Hill, London
- Walthamstow, London
- Beckenham, London
- Bromley, London
- Barnet, London
- Redhill, Surrey
- Aldershot, Hampshire
- Haywards Heath, West Sussex
- Burgess Hill, West Sussex
- Chatham, Kent
- Cheadle, Greater Manchester
- Chorlton, Manchester
- Formby, Liverpool
- Newark, Nottinghamshire
- Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Rayleigh, Essex
- Brentwood, Essex
- Dorchester, Dorset
- Clarkston, Scotland
- Cathcart, Scotland
- Penzance, Cornwall
- Warwick, Warwickshire
- Bath, Somerset
Aldi are also searching for sites to accommodate their Aldi Local store format inside the M25. The small stores are around 5,000 sq ft.
Those who may have a site that will fit Aldi’s requirements are encouraged to contact them at [email protected].
