Christmas markets return

The city’s markets, nestled underneath Ireland’s tallest Christmas tree and between the Guildhall and the world famous Derry walls are known throughout the country for their charming handmade crafts and mouth-watering legenderry food.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged visitors and locals alike to pay them a visit.

“I am really excited to see the Walled City Market return, it provides an excellent platform for local traders and a brilliant selection of unique gifts and food for shoppers,” he said.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Alderman Graham Warke attempts to discover wether he is on Santaâ€TMs naughty or nice list at the launch of this years programme of events. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.11.21

“It has been another tough year for traders so I am pleased that they will have the opportunity to showcase their products again.

“I’d like to encourage shoppers to make an extra effort to support them this year, when we shop local and keep money in the local economy it gives everyone a boost.”

The Walled City Markets are one of the key events in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Christmas programme.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has invited Santa and his Elf and Safety helpers to Derry and Strabane for a quick visit before Christmas and planned lots of festive fun activities for all the family to enjoy.

His programme begins at Strabane’s Alley Theatre on Saturday December 4th from 12pm – 5pm before moving to the city’s Guildhall from Friday December 17th until Sunday December 19th. Tickets are free and will be available to book at derrystrabane.com/christmas.

Plan your Derry Strabane Christmas experience by accessing the full programme at derrystrabane.com/Christmas.