First look at new 250 unit Derry housing complex

Plans to build 252 new homes in the Clooney Road area were granted planning approval by Derry City and Strabane District Council at a meeting of its planning committee on Wednesday afternoon last.

The development site is accessed Gransha Roundabout and will be delivered over the next three years by South Bank Square Limited in partnership with Choice Housing Association.

Plans include a mix of social, affordable and starter homes and will also include new amenities in the form of a woodland walk, children’s play areas, an IT Hub, and generous areas of open space.

An artist's impression of how the new housing complex will look.

This approval is for the first phase of a wider housing scheme which will deliver hundreds of new houses, and over £100 million of investment in the area.

Martin Mallon, Managing Director of South Bank Square said: “This mixed tenure housing development will provide a range of 1 – 4 bedroom homes and has been designed to include housing for all, including social housing, and private housing for sale and rent.

“We would like to thank the Council and the statutory consultees who worked on the application as well as the elected representatives for the area and members of the planning committee who have approved the plans.’’

Jon Anderson, Group Director of Development at Choice Housing said: “Over the past year, we’ve seen the number of applicants on the social housing waiting list increase by 20% in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area alone. Today’s decision allows us to move forward in partnership with South Bank Square to increase the stock of social housing in the city and alleviate high levels of housing stress.

“As well as meeting the urgent local housing demands, the proposals include affordable and starter homes and good quality private rented opportunities for families and people of all ages. A play park, green spaces and an IT hub will make the development an accessible and attractive place to live.

“With planning permission now secured, we hope to move ahead with construction to provide much-needed housing as soon as possible.”