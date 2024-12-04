Energy companies are helping households save this holiday season 💡

Energy suppliers like E.ON Next, EDF, and British Gas are offering holiday deals to help households save on bills

The offers aim to help households manage rising energy bills during the winter

Most deals require smart meters and participation in specific schemes or tariffs

Several energy suppliers are giving households free or discounted electricity this holiday season to help ease the burden of rising energy bills.

E.ON Next

E.ON Next will provide free electricity to eligible customers over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Standing charges (the fixed daily cost of having an energy connection) will also be waived during this three-day period.

To qualify, customers must be on the Next Reward Days 12-month Fixed Tariff, and have a smart meter.

EDF Energy

EDF customers participating in the Sunday Saver Challenge will receive eight hours of free electricity on Christmas Day.

Normally, the scheme offers free electricity on Sundays for shifting energy usage to off-peak times during the week. But on Christmas Day, the free hours are available regardless of energy use patterns.

Customers must have signed up by 1 December, and a smart meter is required. For continued Sunday benefits, customers should reduce peak-time usage (4pm–7pm, Monday to Friday).

For more information, search for "Sunday Savers" on EDF's website.

British Gas

British Gas is offering discounted electricity between 11am and 4pm on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The offer is open to all new and existing customers on any tariff, provided they have a smart meter. Savings will be added as credit to customers' accounts, and the deadline to sign up is December 15 via British Gas' Peak Save.

Scottish Power

Scottish Power is offering half-price electricity for smart meter customers every Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy customers on the Octoplus scheme can enjoy free electricity sessions when wholesale prices drop below zero.

Customers are notified the day before each session. Sessions last an hour, during which customers can use electricity for free. Extra electricity consumed beyond normal usage is credited to their account.

The scheme is available to all customers with smart meters, including prepay smart meters. Learn more at octopus.energy/free-electricity.

Ovo Energy

Ovo Energy’s Power Move scheme rewards customers for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours (6pm – 9pm, Monday to Friday).

Customers can earn up to £10 per month for keeping usage during this window below 8.5% of their home’s total electricity consumption.

Tips include running dishwashers earlier in the day or watching TV after 9pm. Sign up at ovoenergy.com/power-move.

My energy provider isn’t on the list?

If your energy provider hasn’t been included in the above list, you can still check with them to see if it is offering free or discounted electricity this holiday season.

Reach out to your energy supplier to ask if they have any seasonal offers, rewards or discounts that aren’t widely advertised. Some companies may offer lesser-known loyalty rewards or reduced rates for off-peak energy use.

You can also use price comparison websites to see if switching to another provider offering discounts or incentives could lower your costs. Check if the savings outweigh potential exit fees for leaving your current tariff early.

Have you signed up for any of these energy-saving offers, or are you planning to make changes this holiday season? Share your thoughts, experiences or questions in the comments section.