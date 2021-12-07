Spend Local: have you got your card?

The deadline to spend the £100 High Street Voucher has been extended to Tuesday December 14. The scheme was created to help boost the economy by supporting local businesses. The NI Executive have said over £100m has been spent already.  “I got mine yes. Me and my husband put in an extra £200 for heating oil from a local company,” said Majella Biernat.

“I think everyone in our house has theirs. At the start I thought not everyone should’ve gotten one, as some people need it more than others.” Local musician Jason Feenan said: “I got mine aye. I spent it all in Cool Discs. It was nice of the Government to buy me a wreck of vinyl! My mother had to wait something like seven weeks for hers. We applied at the same time. I got mine three weeks after I applied.” Sandra Duffy said: “I used mine at local independent retailers to support them. They’ve had a really hard time with lockdowns and the pandemic.”

Joe Breslin said: “Yes, all spent! I spent mine on clothes. My friend is still waiting on his card. No word yet.”

Rhiannon Shiels said: “Aye I got mine and spent it on a really expensive coat in Belfast. All my family got theirs. My ma spent hers locally in Houston’s shoe shop down the Quay.”

Matthew Connolly said: “Got mine and all, aye. Spending it on Christmas presents so far. Everybody I know has got theirs. Happy days.”

James Murray said: “Naw I didn’t get mine yet. I applied and had to send proof of address, and also my birth certificate. I sent it away and still nothing yet. I actually rang them up about two or three days ago and they said they were looking into it.”

If you haven’t received yours, email [email protected] Label the email as “Card Not Received.” You will need to provide your National Insurance number, address and date of birth.

