A Cross-border Job Fair hosted by the Department for Communities, in collaboration with Derry City and Strabane District Council will be held at Foyle Arena in Derry next month.

Other organisations, such as the Cross Border Partnership Services and Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership, are also sponsoring the event.

The council said they plan to host a diverse range of employers, as well as local support organisations, and the event is open to people across the region.

The organisers added that it will give people an opportunity to explore job opportunities and vacancies across many different sectors.

Those attending will also be able to speak directly with both local and cross-border recruiters about their companies, while also seeking advice on improving employment prospects.

The fair will take place Tuesday, September 9 at Foyle Arena, from 11am to 2pm. BSL and ISL interpreters will be available from 11am to 12:30pm. Attendance is free and open to the public.

For more information visit JobApplyNi.com