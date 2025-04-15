'Cutting hair is like creating a work of art' - Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s something so lovely about the moment a client looks in the mirror and smiles—not just a polite smile, but the kind that lights up their whole face. As a hairdresser, I’ve found my passion in cutting and coloring hair, and no matter how long I’ve been in this industry, that transformation still gives me job satisfaction every single time.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People often think hairdressing is just hair but to me, it’s about connection and confidence. It’s about taking someone’s vision—or sometimes, their uncertainty—and using my hands, my heart, and a little creativity to bring it to life.

Cutting hair is like creating a work of art, the way the hair falls just right, the precision in every angle. A good haircut doesn’t just change how you look—it changes how you carry yourself. I love when someone walks in feeling a bit off, maybe weighed down by life, and walks out standing a little taller, holding their head higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then there’s colouring—my true obsession. Colour is where I get to play, to be an artist. From soft highlights that add a sun-kissed glow to bold, vibrant transformations that make a statement, each head of hair is a blank canvas. I love the chemistry of it—the formulas,the process. But more than that, I love how personal it is. For some clients, colouring their hair gives them back their confidence. For others, it’s a way to reclaim a bit of themselves after going through something difficult. It’s never just about the dye—it’s about that good feeling about yourself.

Colour is where I get to play, to be an artist.

What people don’t always see is how much heart goes into this job. Hairdressing isn’t just about skill—it’s about listening. I hear stories in my chair that are raw, real, and full of life. Breakups, weddings, new jobs, loss, new beginnings—I’ve been there for it all, foil in hand. I’m a stylist, yes, but I’m also a confidante, a cheerleader, sometimes even a therapist.

It’s not always glamorous. There are long days, sore feet, and the occasional colour that doesn’t go as planned. But there’s not a single thing I’d rather do. This career has given me a space to create, to connect, and to grow—not just as a professional, but as a person.

Every snip, every strand of colour, every smile in the mirror—it all reminds me why I chose this path. Hair might seem like just hair to some, but to me, it’s art. It’s expression. It’s transformation. And being a part of that process is something I’ll never take for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you ever sit in my chair, know this: you’re not just getting a haircut or a new colour. You’re getting a little piece of my passion, poured into every part of your service because this isn’t just what I do, it’s who I am.

Cutting hair is like creating a work of art.

Hairdressing is definitely one of the best life decisions I’ve ever made, it’s such a happy job. As the saying goes “Hair day is always a good day”. I love that we offer a variety of services and don’t just specialise in one area as it doesn’t get repetitive. Every day is different and gives myself and the team more work opportunities.

Love Margaret.