The closure follows a strategic review of the bank’s branch network, it announced on Friday.

Danske Bank is also closing branches at Carrickfergus, Knock and Saintfield and Shipquay Place.

These Derry city centre branch will close permanently at 12.30pm on June 7, 2024. The external cash machine will also be removed on that date.

Danske Bank's branch in Derry city centre is to close in June.

The bank said the decision followed a decrease in branch visits and internal transactions between 2017 and 2023.

The Shipquay Place branch has 609 regular users 75 per cent of whom use digital channels and/or other branches, according to an internal analysis.

In 2019, it became a ‘counterless’ branch when all registered Shipquay Place customers were transferred its Altnagelvin branch.

The nearest branches for customers from June will be 1.9 miles away at Altnagelvin and 17.7 miles away on Catherine Street in Limavady.

Aisling Press, Danske Bank’s Managing Director of Personal Banking, said: “The world around us is always changing, and alongside that we’ve seen changes to how people choose to do their banking.

"Many of our customers are now using alternative ways to bank with us, like through our digital solutions, banking on the phone or in the Post Office. Over the past two years, we’ve seen a 25 per cent increase in customer logins to our digital channels.”

She said the bank has had to respond to changes in customer behaviour and that this has meant closing ‘branches that are being used less’.

“This isn’t an easy decision to make, and we consider lots of factors including the customer impact of the closure and alternative services nearby.

“Today, I have written to customers of each branch to assure them that we’re still committed to continuing to meet their banking needs, and to share the different ways they can continue to bank with us. In our branches and on our website, we’ve also published a customer guide which goes into more detail on factors we considered before making our decision as well as more information on other ways to bank with us,” she said.

Alan Lowry, the Federation of Small Business NI Policy Chair, said the decision to close a further four branches was a blow to businesses and consumers.

“Danske Bank`s announcement of the closure of a further four branches in Carrickfergus, Knock, Saintfield and Shipquay Place in Derry/Londonderry is very disappointing to say the least.

"These closures further erode access to banking facilities in towns and city centres and will be a blow to businesses and consumers. Banks used to be right at the centre of bustling communities across Northern Ireland, but unfortunately many are a banking wasteland as banks use the cover of ‘changing customer behaviour’ to reinforce profit margins.