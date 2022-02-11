DC&SDC: Illuminate festival will be a ‘spectacular event’

Derry to come alive with spectacular Illuminate festival.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell spoke of his confidence that the festival was going to be ‘a resounding success.’

Members of the Business and Culture Committee were updated on the programme by Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter who explained that the festival will take place over the weekends February 17-20 and February 24-27 with activities from 6pm to 9pm each day.

The primary focus of the event is to have a crowd friendly circuit of the city with live projection shows using digital projection and live animation to bring six iconic locations to life by telling key stories linked to the city's heritage.

The illuminated trail of light will consist of walkabout installations, static installations, music, projections, and soundscapes, while the music programme will involve six intimate gigs of well-known artists in unique locations.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said: “I’m personally really looking forward to it. It promises to be an exciting event that showcases our beautiful city. It’s going to be a spectacular event for locals and visitors alike and I hope it does attract a lot of tourists.

“You’ve got projection shows at St Columb’s Halls, St Columb’s Cathedral, the Walls, the Guildhall and we have an illuminated trail of light around the Walled City. I’m confident the team have done an excellent job preparing for this."

Funding for the event has been secured from Tourism Northern Ireland through its Market-Led Development Programme for Local Authorities and Councillor Farrell added: “We welcome the £450,000 that comes from Tourism Northern Ireland to fund this event and we are hopeful that this funding arrangement becomes recurrent and that we can have this festival as an annual event in our cultural calendar.