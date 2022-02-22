Derry businesses recognised at Takeaway Awards 2022

3Frenchies on the Strand Road won Burger of the Year both in Ulster and overall in Ireland. Commenting on their win, Liam Kelly, owner of 3Frenchies said, “I’m buzzing we won. We have only been opened since September so just to be nominated was great! When they called my name for best in Ulster I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even get a chance to sit back down after collecting the award for best in Ulster and had to be told by the people at the table to go back for as I won the the best burger over all. Obviously I couldn’t have done this without our amazing staff, I can’t thank them enough.”

Bistro 9 won the Champion Chip Award in Ulster and Beijing House won Chinese Takeaway of the Year, while Jasmine Chinese was highly commended in the same category.

Brendan’s Takeaway were commended in the Kebab of the Year category and both Wheelers and Barr’s Traditional Takeaway were commended in the Pizza of the Year award.

Speaking at the event, Programme Director Nicci Smith said, “It’s hard to believe that we held our first Takeaway Awards in 2019 and little did we know what lay ahead for us all and the challenges that would face the industry.

“I’m proud to say that the people who joined us tonight helped to sustain Irish people through some of the toughest times they have faced. Food is not just a necessity it is a joy, a pleasure in life, a sensory experience, something that lifts us at the end of a tough week! And these guys lifted us through a tough two years!

“Owners and staff in takeaways across the country were on the frontline with a smile on their faces and a willingness to go the extra mile. Restaurants pivoted to deliver takeaway food and throughout it all quality improved and standards raised. And I don’t say that lightly, each and every business was independently assessed and the standards were superb. I need to point out also that researchers found the level of service to be superb, I read so many comments complimenting teams for their happy smiles, banter and going the extra mile.”