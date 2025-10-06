Derry Chamber President calls for confidence and collaboration at annual dinner
Addressing over 350 guests, including business leaders, elected representatives, and civic partners, Fleming told the dinner, sponsored by Foyle Port, of a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the region, with more than £2 billion of investment projects in roads, regeneration, university expansion, and healthcare now in motion.
He highlighted that while investment commitments are welcome, they must be delivered visibly and on time to build confidence among the private sector and unlock wider economic benefits.
Following a welcome reception sponsored by EY, the Annual Dinner was hosted by broadcaster Lynette Fay.
The event programme, sponsored by A&L Goodbody, featured a cultural panel with Ed Stobart of Alleycats TV, Darren Hargan of Les Foyer des Artistes, and Cath McBride of In Your Space Circus – the President’s chosen charity for the year.
The evening’s entertainment, sponsored by FNW Group, featured three live musical pieces from Les Foyer des Artistes, adding to a night that celebrated the North West’s thriving cultural scene as much as its business successes.
In his address, President Fleming called for a new story for the region – one that replaces outdated narratives of decline with confidence, ambition, and delivery.
He emphasised the importance of ambitious regional collaboration, pointing to partnerships across Derry, Strabane, Donegal, and the Causeway Coast as vital to gaining scale, influence, and credibility on the island of Ireland and beyond.
The event concluded with a call from President Fleming for the North West to be recognised as the second city of Northern Ireland and the heart of a wider cross-border city region.
“We are not a sub-region,” he said. “We cannot and should not be treated as one. With confidence, collaboration, and delivery, the North West can lead.”
Andrew Fleming, President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are at a turning point. Our businesses, universities, and communities are ready to seize this moment, but we need delivery of promised projects, visible leadership from government, and investment that reflects the potential of this region. Together, with confidence and collaboration, we can make the North West a place of opportunity for generations to come.
“The most powerful signal of progress is not a new building or statistic. It’s when a young person chooses to stay, when a parent believes their child’s best chance is here, and when that child agrees.
“This is our moment. We have the scale, talent, and ambition to be a place of possibility, not periphery. With major investment underway and partnerships across Derry, Strabane, Donegal and beyond, the future is ours to shape. But delivery is key – we must ensure that ambition turns into action, and that no one is left behind.
"The story we tell of this city matters. ‘Poor Derry’ is a story of limits; ‘Promising Derry’ is a story of potential. It is time we choose confidence.”
Ryan McCready, Chair, Foyle Port, said: “We are proud to be headline sponsor of this year’s President’s Annual Dinner. Foyle Port has served the people and businesses of the North West as its regional marine gateway for over 170 years.”