Derry Christmas: Applications for Guildhall Craft Fair stalls open as Big Switch On dates confirmed
The Craft Fair is traditionally the start of the the Christmas celebrations and will run for three days from Friday November 22 until Sunday 24.
The weekend marks the beginning of the Christmas season in Derry and Strabane with the Christmas Lights being switched on in the city on Friday, November 22 and Strabane Saturday, November 23.
The 28th edition of the event is expected to attract over 3,000 attendees and in a change to previous years it will run with extended opening times of 10am until 6pm over the three days, providing traders with the optimum number of trading hours over the weekend.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, said the Fair offered Crafters the opportunity to showcase their products to a wide audience and encouraged them to seal their spot.
“The Guildhall Craft Fair showcases a wide range of bespoke items created by craft designer-makers and artists from across the North West,” she said.
“It takes place under the stunning backdrop of the building’s Main Hall and attracts a huge number of visitors looking for that special gift or purchase for Christmas."
“There is a strict deadline of the second Friday in August so I’d encourage Crafters to plan ahead and seal their spot now by applying.”
Event Co-ordinator Helena Hasson explained that the Craft Fair has a high reputation in the industry due to its strict and competitive selection process for traders.
“The Guildhall Craft Fair is well established throughout the craft industry and has become a calendar event within the sector due to the high standard of goods for sale resulting from its strict selection process.
“It is the event of choice for many makers and artists as no imported or bought in work is allowed at the event, with all of the goods on display being handmade in Ireland.
“We are also inviting applications from artisan food producers as the event features a small food fair in the Whittaker Suite on the ground floor of the Guildhall.
“Although there are only a limited number of stands available for this element, it has proved to be a popular feature with shoppers and traders alike.”
A range of choral performances will be on stage in the main hall throughout the Craft Fair, helping get visitors into the spirit of the season.
For the application process and guidelines, log onto: www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/christmas/guildhall-craft-fair/craft-traders
Food Traders can visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/christmas/guildhall-craft-fair/food-traders
The closing date for all applications to be submitted is Friday August 9 at 4pm.
