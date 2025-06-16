Derry dental practice relocates to state-of-the-art facility

Rosconnor Specialist Dentistry, which is part of the PortmanDentex group, has relocated to a new, purpose-built building designed to enhance patient care and offer cutting-edge dental services.

The move marks a significant milestone for Rosconnor Specialist Dentistry, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary and becomes the first practice to unveil the new PortmanDentex branding, since the two companies merged in 2023.

An open evening took place on Thursday, May 15 at the new site - 1 Waterside Centre, Glendermott Road - where clinicians enjoyed an exclusive tour, with drinks and nibbles to celebrate the new practice, unveil the new brand, and toast to 25 years of providing exceptional dentistry.

The relocation enables the practice to see more patients on a day-to-day basis, expand its services, and offer specialist treatments. It accepts referrals for both private and NHS dentistry and provides services in dental implants, restorative dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery, prosthodontics, periodontics and endodontics.

Rosconnor Specialist Dentistry team outside practice

“We are incredibly excited about the new and improved practice,” said Practice Manager, Mandy Reid at Rosconnor Specialist Dentistry. “Our new facility is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and designed with our patients in mind, ensuring that we offer them the very best experience and care.”