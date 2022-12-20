Selina is currently the Managing Director of the White Horse Hotel in Campsie in Derry and served this year as the Chamber’s Vice President.

In her address at the AGM, Selina spoke of the need for a functioning Executive to help support businesses and households in the North West experiencing the consequences of spiralling energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis as well as her hopes and goals for 2023.

Selina will be supported in her role by Greg McCann, Executive Director of FinTrU North West, as Chamber Vice President.

Speaking to members at the AGM in The Playhouse, Chamber President Selina Horshi said: “I am delighted to have been elected President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce. I would like to thank the Chamber’s membership for the great honour of entrusting me with this role at such a crucial time. I will work tirelessly to ensure our hard-working businesses receive the support they need to overcome the challenges they face during the cost-of-living crisis, the recession, and an absent Executive.

“Despite these difficulties, the characteristic resilience and determination of our region’s businesses has not wavered. However, the absence of a functioning Executive is having an undeniable effect on business, investor, and consumer confidence. It is beyond time that our parties and political leaders found a solution to the impasse at Stormont and got back to work to support our workers and businesses.

“Looking towards 2023, shining a light on the success of our region and the talent and ingenuity of the North West business community will be a core part of my presidency. Our vision at the Chamber is to be at the heart of a creative, innovative, competitive, and confident region. I want to celebrate and champion innovation in all its forms in 2023, something which will be more important than ever as we deal with the challenges before us.

“I will also take inspiration from Aidan’s determined leadership over the last year. His exceptional work for the Chamber benefitted our region greatly and he represented our region with excellence and passion.”

Outgoing President Aidan O’Kane added: “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be President of the Chamber. During my tenure, I worked meticulously to ensure the voice of our region was heard at every level of government. As a Chamber, we have navigated an uncertain and sometimes bleak path this year, with the collapse of the Assembly and Executive, the rising cost of living and inflation, and a recession. However, I have been encouraged and heartened throughout 2022 by a membership of talented, unique, and skilled business leaders.

