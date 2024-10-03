Derry innovator’s work in social prescribing recognised at INVENT 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry entrepreneur, Leeann Monk-Ozgul, Co-Founder of Access Elemental, has been shortlisted for the Catalyst for Change Award as part of INVENT 2024 Awards.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new award, launched by Catalyst in partnership with the Bank of Ireland, honours individuals who excel in world-class innovation while driving positive social change and promoting inclusive entrepreneurship.

Leeann is one of three finalists for this year’s award, alongside Adrienne Hanna, Founder and CEO of Right Revenue, and Eddie McGoldrick, Co-Founder and Chair of Joulen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeann co-founded Elemental, now Access Elemental, which has become a vital platform in supporting the social prescribing model of care within health and social services.

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, Co-Founder of Access Elemental.

The solution connects individuals to local services, programmes, and events that support their overall well-being.

Speaking about her nomination, Leeann expressed her excitement: "It’s an honour to be shortlisted for an award that not only recognises innovation but also the importance of giving back and creating opportunities for everyone. It’s something I am deeply passionate about, and it’s humbling to be recognised for that.”

For Leeann, this nomination is especially meaningful as it brings her entrepreneurial journey full circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over a decade ago, it was Catalyst that supported Elemental’s launch, providing Leeann and her co-founder, Jennifer Neff, with critical mentorship and networking opportunities.

What began as a bold idea to bridge the gap in social care services has since grown into a thriving business that helps health and social care professionals refer people to community-based interventions that can prevent hospital admissions and reduce pressure on GP services.

Reflecting on this milestone, Leeann said, “Catalyst gave us the support we needed when we started, and now I want to give back. I’ve been mentoring and helping others start their own businesses for 20 years and most recently started volunteering with Catalyst. I believe we all have a duty to help others, and this recognition means so much to me because of that.”

Leeann’s commitment to supporting other entrepreneurs goes beyond the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mentoring efforts have positively impacted many, including Danny Glenn, who she helped transition from a call centre worker to a personal trainer. Leeann secured funding for his training, allowing Danny to open his own gym, U Turn Fitness, where he now supports individuals recovering from serious health conditions such as cancer, strokes, and heart attacks.

Danny spoke about Leeann’s influence: "Leeann went out of her way to help me get started. She wasn’t just focused on her own work—she helped me, and others find our path. She’s always been there to offer advice and guidance even if it wasn’t in a normal work schedule.”

This dedication is at the heart of Leeann’s work with Access Elemental, which continues to make it easier for health and social care professionals to connect vulnerable individuals with life-changing services right in their own communities. Her approach to leadership and innovation is rooted in her earlier career as a community development worker, where she first realised the importance of creating equal opportunities for everyone.

Adam Bradley, Catalyst Programme Manager, said: “We are thrilled to launch this award with the support of the Bank of Ireland. It aligns with our mission to uplift innovative leaders committed to community engagement and inclusive entrepreneurship. The finalists, including Leeann, exemplify the spirit of innovation and the transformative potential of diverse entrepreneurs.”

Leeann continues to volunteer her time two days a month, helping budding entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

“If you have a business idea, help is out there to turn it into a reality. The support I received from Catalyst made all the difference, and now I want to pay it forward.”

The finalists will attend the INVENT 2024 Awards on October 3 where the winner of the Catalyst for Change Award will be announced. The award is set to spotlight inspiring leaders like Leeann, who are making a difference not only through innovation but through their dedication to

creating a more inclusive, supportive entrepreneurial landscape.