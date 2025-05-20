Derry taxi diver training academy pilot could help address provision gap

A new training academy to train up new taxi drivers in Derry could help address the current gap in provision, elected representatives in Derry & Strabane have been told.

At this month’s Business and Culture Committee meeting members approved the appointment of North West Taxi Proprietors Ltd to deliver the Academy through the Derry Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP), which was established under DfC’s Employability NI framework.

DSLMP was set up to “improve local employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working through co-ordinated, collaborative, multi-agency partnerships”, a Council officer’s report said.

“North West Taxi Proprietors were within budget for the programme at £20,916 for 2024/25 and £20,916 for 2025/26,” the report added.

“The Taxi Academy will furnish 14 participants with confidence, customer service skills, qualifications, driving skills, license and wrap around support required to take up employment within the taxi industry or as a self-employed taxi driver.

“The 2024/25 Academy will commence upon contract award and the 2025/26 Academy is subject to funding.”

Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, noted that DSLMP programmes, including the Academy, were designed to deliver “micro-interventions at a small scale”.

“They are designed to test the need and hopefully then DfC or other partners can scale these initiatives, should they be successful,” he concluded.

“It will also address a gap in provision of taxi driver services across the city and district.”

Derry & Strabane Council recently advertised for people interested to get in touch, stating: “This opportunity includes full training and support through the entire process—plus help with getting placed in a taxi office or even starting as a small independent operator.”

The academy is open to men and women who are unemployed, underemployed, or looking for a new career path.

For further information, email: [email protected] or call 028 7136 2556.