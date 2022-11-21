Ciara is the Founder of Child Therapy NI and has been crowned Best Business in the North West.The awards, which were held on Saturday night at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, were hosted by U105’s Frank Mitchell and Local Women Magazine editor Kim Kelly. Vanessa Feltz and Angie Best made the presentation to the worthy winner. Ciara was chosen by the judges because of her valuable and professional contribution to the wellbeing of children throughout Northern Ireland and Donegal in her role as Child Psychotherapist at Child Therapy NI based in Clarendon Street.

Ciara works with children and adolescents with a range of mental and emotional problems, issues and behaviours.

Ciara said: “It’s an honour to win such a prestigious award for ‘Best business in the North West' at the Local Women Awards. I’m so grateful to be recognised for the work I do with children across Northern Ireland.

Ciara McElhinney, Owner of Child Therapy NI with U105 Presenter Frank Mitchell at the Firmus Energy Local Women in Business Awards 2022

“Thank you to everyone that voted for me and thank you to each and every child I have worked with. It’s the young people who are truly amazing and who inspire me everyday. They put their trust in me to help them be the best versions of themselves and the positive outcomes can also impact the entire family and all aspects of the child's life. I love my job and I’m truly honoured to be recognised by this award.”