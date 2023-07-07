Derry YouTuber Adam B launches initiative to help someone secure their first home

He has decided to use his platform and resources to provide free accommodation to an individual for 12 months to help them save towards a deposit on their future home.

Through his side business in property, Adam B has been quietly working behind the scenes to help individuals navigate complex situations involving property.

"Owning property can come with a range of challenges, and I've seen first hand how these difficulties can impact individuals and families," said Adam B.

"That's why, alongside my mission to help someone onto the property ladder, I believe it's important to share my passion for property and offer assistance to those who may have inherited properties or find themselves in unfavourable equity situations. I'm here to work with homeowners and explore creative solutions that can turn these challenges into opportunities."

Adam B is encouraging anyone interested to nominate by emailing [email protected] The chosen individual will be announced publicly, in the coming weeks.

"I've been fortunate enough to have the support of an amazing community throughout my YouTube journey," says Adam B. "With the current cost of living crisis and ongoing struggles with inflation and interest rates - I feel like it's only right to give back and provide someone with the chance to change their life for the better.

"By assisting them in securing a place to live, free of charge, for an entire year, I hope to empower them to save towards their own home and fulfil their dreams of homeownership."

The online reaction to Adam B's announcement has been overwhelming.

On Facebook, one user enthusiastically commented, "Absolutely amazing. Life-changing for someone. Heart of gold. You don't see anyone else doing this. Brilliant Adam."

This sentiment was echoed on Instagram, where another user praised Adam, saying, "Fair play Adam, this is epic. Great work." The news even caught the attention of popular Girls Aloud singer, Nadine Coyle, who shared it on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "We are all proud of you @adambyt, you are an absolute superstar."

Adam B plans to document the entire process on his Instagram property page, @adambproperties, "I love sharing valuable insights, tips, and inspiring stories" he adds.