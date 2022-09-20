Derry’s Adam B on a mission to keep kids safe

Adam B’s fronting a series of safety videos for electricity network provider SP Energy Networks to highlight potential electrical dangers children can encounter when playing outside or camping.

Adam said: “I’ve been lucky enough to go on so many different adventures during my time working at Blue Peter and filming content for my YouTube channel, but I know how important it is to do these things safely.

“When the sun is shining, we all enjoy having fun with friends and exploring but it can be easy to get distracted and forget about the electrical dangers around you.

“That’s why SP Energy Networks’ work to ensure people fully understand how to stay safe is so important. If you’re on a camping adventure, flying a kite or fishing somewhere new it’s really important to stay safe. Following simple tips can save you and your loved ones from getting hurt – so that’s my mission to kids across the country.”

Adam will share vital safety advice to keep youngsters safe during family holidays, including tips on setting up camp safely and what to consider before playing ball games with friends. The videos will also outline the benefits of SP Energy Networks’ PowerWise website, an interactive online resource to help the next generation learn how to stay safe near electricity in a fun and engaging way.

Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, said: “Our new video series with Adam B highlights simple tips to follow to stay safe when families are near overhead powerlines to help prevent any potential accidents.

“Setting up camp, flying kites and fishing near overhead or underground electricity lines comes with serious risks, so keeping safety advice front of mind is really important. Sadly, every summer there are injuries in the UK and in the worst cases even fatalities if safety precautions aren’t followed.”