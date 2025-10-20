From L-R: Bruno Abril, Chairman at Alchemy and Global Lead, Insurance Industry at NTT DATA Inc and John Harkin, Founder and CEO Alchemy Technology Services.

Derry's Alchemy Technology Services has been acquired by the Japanese technology giant NTT DATA.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been described as a 'strategic move that will accelerate growth and establish a Global Centre of Excellence in Derry'.

Founded in 2018, Alchemy is a specialist in digital transformation and consultancy services for the global insurance industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, and one of the world’s foremost AI and digital infrastructure providers.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Ensuring greater prosperity across the region is a key priority for my Department.

"Attracting such a significant investor as NTT DATA to the North West is a major milestone for the region and our economy as a whole.

“Since establishing in the north in 2018, Alchemy has invested in building skills and capability locally, with a particular commitment to the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today’s acquisition announcement is a fantastic endorsement of Derry’s strong talent base, now showcasing on a global level, and reinforces the North West as a hub of innovation in Financial Services, a priority sector for future growth. I look forward to seeing Alchemy continue to grow with NTT DATA.”

John Harkin, Founder and CEO of Alchemy, said: “This is a proud and exciting moment for our team, our clients, and the wider region.

"Becoming part of NTT DATA unlocks extraordinary opportunities, not just for international growth, but for expanding the reach and impact of the work we do.

"As someone deeply committed to the North West, I’m especially proud that this move allows us to reaffirm and strengthen our long-term commitment to the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Abril, Chairman at Alchemy & Global Lead, Insurance Industry at NTT DATA Inc. said: “Joining forces with Alchemy enhances our ability to accelerate digital transformation in the insurance industry, reinforcing our strategic growth ambitions and the vast opportunities we see ahead.

"IT modernisation in Property and Casualty insurance is not a fleeting trend - it’s a core market priority attracting sustained investment.

"Together, we are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. This acquisition is a natural evolution of our shared vision, complementary capabilities and aligned values, empowering us to deliver smarter, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of insurers worldwide.”

Alchemy is an accredited partner with the Guidewire, the US insurance software and services company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has expertise in the specialty insurance market - particularly in supporting complex and regulated environments such as the London Market.

Its distinctive culture, delivery model, and Guidewire Advantage Partner status played a key role in NTT DATA’s decision to make the acquisition.

Alchemy’s Derry headquarters will serve as one of NTT DATA’s Global Centres of Excellence for Guidewire delivery supporting large-scale transformation programmes and training delivery teams across the globe.

Alchemy plays a key role in the commercial and London Market, offering strategic consultancy and implementation support for insurers operating in complex, regulated environments. This focus aligns closely with NTT DATA’s investment in London and its ambition to scale within global insurance hubs, the firms said.