The market will open from Friday December 16 to Sunday December 18 from 11am to 6pm daily and is returning after a three year absence.

The Council said they hoped to create a festive experience for locals and visitors to the city centre where people can pick up some unique gifts and enjoy local street food and entertainment.

It will feature 23 traders inside wooden cabins and a bandstand with a host of live acts.

The Christmas market returns this weekend.

The event represents the climax of Council's Christmas programming and Mayor Sandra Duffy, urged the public to come along and see the wide range of stallholders for themselves.

"The market is the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit and help with prepping your Christmas shopping and cooking for the big day," she said.

“It is a brilliant addition to our Christmas retail offering on the weekend before Christmas and is an ideal chance to source a unique gift - remember when you shop local you are supporting our own businesses and economy.”

"There are some great musical acts lined up and Guildhall Square is looking resplendent with the tree and lights so why not come along and soak up the festive atmosphere?"

Traders will include Doherty’s Meats Mobile Kitchen, Pure Derry, Walled City Brewery, Foyle Bubble Waffles, Saffron, Scottie Paws Pets, Doganic Barkery, I am Self Care, Rekindle Scents, Fairley Flavours, Offing Coffee, Silver Bean, Green Castle Kelp, Doherty's Meats - Butcher Counter, Crepes & Coffee, Tenfire, Pawzz Doggy Day Care,,Keltic Slates, Nature's Heart, Veros Palette, Dearbhaile Bradley, Nica Nica – Cannoli & More, and Eclipse Designs.