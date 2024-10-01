Derry’s Kieran Phelan Set To Speak At Belfast BarCamp This Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry businessman has been announced as a Main Stage speaker for the upcoming October 4 Belfast BarCamp unconference.

Kieran Phelan, founder and CEO of Satori Accounting, an Orchard Business Park based cloud accounting firm, is one of the 17 headline attendees to speak on a topic of their choosing.

The unconventional programme sees attendees volunteer to talk on a topic of their choosing in front of audience members during registration, resulting in a holistic approach to community engagement and reducing the hierarchical burden of specifically-hired speakers.

Boasting a unique structure away from classic networking set-ups, the BarCamp unconference will bring collaborative business development and socialisation to the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

BarCamp organisers Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay) and Martin Gilchrist (Gilchrist and Co Accountants)

Part of Belfast Tech Week, spanning from September 28 - October 4, the socialisation opportunity is not a brand new concept, however it has been fifteen years since the last instalment took place in the capital, prompting a new generation of professionals to embrace the unusual format.

Speaking on ‘Robots in Numbers’, Kieran will deliver a 30 minute presentation on how accounting tools are developing at pace, and the ways in which they can be used by business owners to save time and spend valuable minutes more efficiently.

Outlining what attendees on October 4 can expect from his talk, Kieran said: “We'll look at how digital apps, such as Xero and Dext, are helping small businesses to free up their time, get real-time info and automate their processes, as well as what AI brings to this in the future.

“Attendees will benefit from a good insight into what's possible when it comes to automating their financial processes in their businesses.”

Kieran’s interest in the event was piqued after being made aware of Belfast BarCamp by organisers Marty Neill and Martin Gilchrist, who decided to reestablish the concept of an unconference 15 years after it was last in the Northern Irish capital.

He said: “BarCamp is a great initiative for Belfast, bringing it back in a post-Covid world is much needed.

“Small business owners and start-ups want to be part of communities. BarCamp Belfast is just what they need.

“A more informal structure works best and helps people get into a new comfort zone whilst out of their usual circle.”

For more information about #BelfastBarCamp2024 and to register interest for the October 4 event go to barcampbelfast.com