Derry’s Mani Kular creates new dating application ToDate and joins ethnic minority business network

ToDate places more focus on activity-based matching.

The user selects the activity they are interested in – such as a walk or going for drinks – as well as the time frame when they are free. They are then matched with someone with the same interests and schedule.

It has been described by TechRound as “the world’s first ‘same day’ dating app.”

“Having experienced the online dating scene myself, we wanted to create a dating solution for single people who don’t want to deal with the drawn out, and very often pointless, process of messaging someone for weeks on end only for it to not work out or end prematurely,” Mr. Kular told TechRound.

ToDate also places particular importance on user safety. By using measures such as facial recognition technology, users can be verified within minutes.

ToDate was initially launched as a London-only dating app in January, but now Mr. Kular is aiming to launch the app on the island of Ireland. Mr. Kular’s family had a multi-generational journey from India to Derry. He is currently based in London but calls Derry home.

"Derry holds a special place in my heart, shaping who I am today. Bringing ToDate to the island of Ireland is my heartfelt mission—a way to contribute to the community that has given my family and me so much,” said Mr. Kular.

Mr. Kular recently joined the Ethnic Minority and Migrant Entrepreneurs Network, which looks to improve the economic and employment opportunities of ethnic minority entrepreneurs in the North.

EMEEN will also play a pivotal role in a crowd funding campaign for ToDate in late October.

"Joining EMEEN is a proud moment. Together, we’ll amplify diverse voices and celebrate entrepreneurship within ethnic minority communities,” said Mr. Kular.

Steve Lazars, founder and director of EMEEN and the Ethnic Minority Business Network, echoed his sentiments.

